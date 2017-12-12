Appeal deadline looms over proposed Lee Co. Medical Center

Here's a look at one of the design concepts near the proposed hospital. (Source: WALB)

County Commissioner Rick Muggridge said there haven't been any appeals opposing the Georgia Department of Community Health's approval of the certificate of need for the hospital. (Source: WALB)

Community members learned more about the design of the proposed Lee County Medical Center on Tuesday night.

This comes just two days before the deadline for a party to appeal the proposed hospital.

And he said he's confident Lee County will get the hospital.

Commissioner Muggridge explained the county wants to make sure the 200-acre property is constructed in a way that enhances both commercial and residential property near it.

He added that there would be lots of public space that's eco-friendly.

This week, staff with the company that will be operating the hospital are meeting with architects and engineers for their side of the development.

"It becomes a center for not only for commercial development but for some residential development. You know a place where people can work, live and play in really great beauty," said Commissioner Muggridge.

The board of commissioners approved hiring EMC Engineering Services, Inc. to define the boundaries of the county's east and west road that will go to Grand Island Drive to the Westover Extension.

Commissioner Muggridge said it will get a new name soon.

County officials also have to clean up all of the titles on the land.

If no party appeals to the Georgia Department of Community Health's approval, county leaders will begin stormwater work and survey the property.

And the operating staff will start pushing to start building the hospital in as early as four months.

