Appeal deadline looms over proposed Lee Co. Medical Center - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Appeal deadline looms over proposed Lee Co. Medical Center

County Commissioner Rick Muggridge said there haven't been any appeals opposing the Georgia Department of Community Health's approval of the certificate of need for the hospital. (Source: WALB) County Commissioner Rick Muggridge said there haven't been any appeals opposing the Georgia Department of Community Health's approval of the certificate of need for the hospital. (Source: WALB)
Here's a look at one of the design concepts near the proposed hospital. (Source: WALB) Here's a look at one of the design concepts near the proposed hospital. (Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
Lee Co. Commissioner Rick Muggridge (Source: WALB) Lee Co. Commissioner Rick Muggridge (Source: WALB)
LEE CO., GA (WALB) -

Community members learned more about the design of the proposed Lee County Medical Center on Tuesday night.

This comes just two days before the deadline for a party to appeal the proposed hospital.

County Commissioner Rick Muggridge said there haven't been any appeals opposing the Georgia Department of Community Health's approval of the certificate of need for the hospital.

And he said he's confident Lee County will get the hospital.   

Commissioner Muggridge explained the county wants to make sure the 200-acre property is constructed in a way that enhances both commercial and residential property near it. 

He added that there would be lots of public space that's eco-friendly. 

This week, staff with the company that will be operating the hospital are meeting with architects and engineers for their side of the development.

"It becomes a center for not only for commercial development but for some residential development. You know a place where people can work, live and play in really great beauty," said Commissioner Muggridge. 

The board of commissioners approved hiring EMC Engineering Services, Inc. to define the boundaries of the county's east and west road that will go to Grand Island Drive to the Westover Extension. 

Commissioner Muggridge said it will get a new name soon.

County officials also have to clean up all of the titles on the land. 

If no party appeals to the Georgia Department of Community Health's approval, county leaders will begin stormwater work and survey the property. 

And the operating staff will start pushing to start building the hospital in as early as four months. 

MORE ON THE PROPOSED LEE CO. MEDICAL CENTER:
+Lee County files paperwork for new hospital
+Hospital alliance chief answers questions about proposed Lee hospital
+Dougherty Co. commission votes to oppose Lee Co. hospital
+Lee Co. commissioners respond to Dougherty Co. opposition to hospital
+Dougherty Co. hires firm for proposed Lee Co. hospital impact study
+Proposed Lee Co. hospital Certificate of Need made public on website
+Lee Co. medical center faces more opposition
+Analysis: Support and opposition to the proposed Lee Co. hospital
+Officials host conference call on proposed Lee Co. Medical Center
+Lee Co. official outraged over proposed hospital discussion
+Proposed Lee Co. hospital has a friend in Plains
+Lee Co. responds to Dougherty's impact study of proposed hospital
+Lee Co. commissioner: There is a need for another hospital
+Lee Co. Hospital CEO attempted to acquire Phoebe North

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Lee Co. commissioners approve contract for mega sports complex

    Lee Co. commissioners approve contract for mega sports complex

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 12:41 AM EST2017-12-13 05:41:40 GMT
    The mega sports complex in Lee County is one step closer to becoming a reality. (Source: WALB)The mega sports complex in Lee County is one step closer to becoming a reality. (Source: WALB)

    The mega sports complex in Lee County is one step closer to becoming a reality. 

    More >>

    The mega sports complex in Lee County is one step closer to becoming a reality. 

    More >>

  • Retail beer license owners can now sell growlers

    Retail beer license owners can now sell growlers

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 12:37 AM EST2017-12-13 05:37:57 GMT
    Anyone with a retail beer license can now turn their business into a growler dispensary. (Source: WALB)Anyone with a retail beer license can now turn their business into a growler dispensary. (Source: WALB)

    On Tuesday night, Lee County commissioners approved an amendment to the alcoholic beverage ordinance to allow for growler dispensaries.

    More >>

    On Tuesday night, Lee County commissioners approved an amendment to the alcoholic beverage ordinance to allow for growler dispensaries.

    More >>

  • South GA leaders agree on SPLOST projects

    South GA leaders agree on SPLOST projects

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 12:35 AM EST2017-12-13 05:35:20 GMT
    City leaders in Lee County agreed on the SPLOST projects that will be put on the May ballot. (Source: WALB)City leaders in Lee County agreed on the SPLOST projects that will be put on the May ballot. (Source: WALB)

    City officials with Smithville, Leesburg, and Lee County commissioners held their final planning meeting to develop an intergovernmental agreement between the municipalities. 

    More >>

    City officials with Smithville, Leesburg, and Lee County commissioners held their final planning meeting to develop an intergovernmental agreement between the municipalities. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly