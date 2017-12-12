Retail beer license owners can now sell growlers

The idea was proposed by the business owner of the BP 24 located near the intersection of US Highway 19 South and Kinchafoonee Creek Road. (Source: WALB)

Anyone with a retail beer license can now turn their business into a growler dispensary. (Source: WALB)

Anyone with a retail beer license can now turn their business into a growler dispensary.

On Tuesday night, Lee County commissioners approved an amendment to the alcoholic beverage ordinance to allow for growler dispensaries.

In the code of ordinances, a growler is defined as a sealed retail container containing malt beverage drawn from a tap, cask, barrel, tank or keg on site.

It must be packaged and securely sealed by the license holder or its employees, and sold to customers.

The idea was proposed by the business owner of the BP 24 located near the intersection of US Highway 19 South and Kinchafoonee Creek Road.

"We try to stay ahead of the game in Lee County. This is something that we've been talking about doing. So anyone with a retail beer license can now sell a growler in Lee County," said County Commissioner Billy Mathis.

The owner of the BP 24 is the only business so far that will sell growlers.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!