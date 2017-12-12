Lee Co. commissioners approve contract for mega sports complex

Lee County and Leesburg officials plan to set aside SPLOST 7 funds for the recreation complex on the election ballot in May 2018. (Source: WALB)

On Tuesday night, Lee County board of commissioners approved the intergovernmental contract with Leesburg. (Source: WALB)

The mega sports complex in Lee County is one step closer to becoming a reality. (Source: WALB)

The mega sports complex in Lee County is one step closer to becoming a reality.

On Tuesday night, Lee County commissioners approved the intergovernmental contract with Leesburg.

In November, Leesburg officials submitted a proposal for a 100-acre recreational complex that would be built in the county.

The concept includes several sporting fields, a marina, and walking trails.

The complex would be located near Leesburg West Bypass and the Kinchafoonee Creek.

"They'll have an inspection of the property to make sure this property meets all requirements for a recreation facility. In the meantime, Lee County has set up a recreation committee so we're meeting to see just how we want to move forward with this," explained Leesburg City Manager Bob Alexander.

Lee County and Leesburg officials plan to set aside SPLOST 7 funds for the recreation complex on the election ballot in May 2018.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!