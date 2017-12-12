South GA leaders agree on SPLOST projects

Much of the special-purpose local-option sales tax funds will be used on capital projects on infrastructure and public safety. (Source: WALB)

City leaders in Lee County agreed on the SPLOST projects that will be put on the May ballot. (Source: WALB)

City leaders in Lee County agreed on the SPLOST projects that will be put on the May ballot.

City officials with Smithville, Leesburg, and Lee County commissioners held their final planning meeting to develop an intergovernmental agreement between the municipalities.

Much of the special-purpose local-option sales tax funds will be used on capital projects on infrastructure and public safety.

On Tuesday afternoon, the governing bodies decided how they would like to divide the funds based on the population size.

Lee County will get 88 percent ($18, 272,384) of the funds.

Leesburg will get 10 percent ($2,130,459).

And Smithville will get two percent ($422,760).

"One of those projects expands the recreation fields. We're trying to partner with the county to build new ball fields in Leesburg," said Mayor Jim Quinn.

"Public safety items. We want to buy some new sheriff vehicles, and we want to build up the fire and EMS equipment. We've got some outdated equipment we want to improve on. We got some road projects with the new hospital coming," added Lee County Commissioner Bill Williams.

Leesburg's Mayor Quinn would also like to use the SPLOST funds for road improvements, stormwater and infrastructure projects in Leesburg.

Smithville's Mayor would like to bring back a police department to the city.

The town hasn't had one in five years.

All municipalities will first have to vote on the intergovernmental agreement before it appears on the election ballot in May 2018.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!