NEED TO KNOW: Info for Friday's Clinch Co. @ Irwin Co. Championship

Irwin County High School officials have spent all week preparing Indian Field for Friday's GHSA A-Public State Championship against Clinch County. Here's what fans who plan to attend need to know:

A record crowd is anticipated as Clinch County and Irwin County will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. at Indian Field in Ocilla.

Ticketing

Tickets purchased for Day 2 of the GHSA Football State Championships at Mercedes-Benz Stadium are non-refundable, and will be honored at the gate in Ocilla Friday night.

Fans with pre-sale tickets can enter early between 5:45-6:45 p.m.

500 Clinch County pre-sale tickets will be available the day of the game.

Tickets will be available at the gate first come, first served between 6:45 and the 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

Stadium Capacity

Indian Field's original capacity is 3,500; the minimum amount per GHSA bylaws for Single-A is 2,000.

Irwin County has added nearly 1,400 in capacity via temporary bleachers and gated off standing room.

Per GHSA bylaws, ticket opportunity will be split evenly between Irwin County and Clinch County.

Parking

Additional parking will be provided, and there will be signage provided by the Department of Transportation to direct fans to proper lots.

Security

Ocilla Police Department, Irwin County Sheriff's Office, Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Bureau of Investigations will provide extra security.

GHSA bylaws requires at least one officer per 500 spectators.

