Christmas party for people with disabilities is a long time tradition

Christmas party for people with disabilities is a long time tradition

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

A long time traditional Christmas party was held Tuesday night for South Georgia adults with disabilities.

They are calling it the Southern Mobile Homes Christmas Party because many of the organizers work there.

This was the 30th year in a row that this party allowed ARC members and Albany Parks and Recreation members to celebrate Christmas. 

There was music, dancing, snacks, and fun. Best of all, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus were there to hand out gifts.

Wayne Johnson, one of the organizers, said for them this party is what the holidays are all about.

"This is Christmas. This is what we live for, for Christmas. This is my Christmas present to me. Seeing this," said Johnson.

Johnson said about 30 years ago Verna King started the Christmas party for her two sons, and it has continued and grown since.

The party was held at the Veterans of Foreign Wars lodge, which donated their location for the night.

