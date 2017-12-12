Shop with a Firefighter gives kids a lesson in selfless giving

Smiles could not be contained as children received the gifts they wanted most for Christmas. (Source: WALB)

Firefighters teamed up with their kid and filled the shopping carts to the capacity. (Source: WALB)

Families are thankful Tuesday night after Valdosta Firefighters took children in need on a Christmas shopping spree.

It Is known as the annual "Shop with a Firefighter" event.

Tuesday, kids throughout the Valdosta community were smiling uncontrollably after the "Shop with a Firefighter" event that allowed them to get whatever they wanted most for Christmas.

Unbeknownst to them, they got a two-for-one special as they were able to see first hand how the spirit of giving is a selfless act.

"Even though they're receiving gifts, they are seeing that other people are giving so that they may have and we hope that that carries on throughout their lives and understand that the true gift is giving," said Assistant Fire Chief Brian Boutwell.

That message showed in all of the kids who participated, as one boy promised his younger cousin a bike if he had enough money left over.

Only one child per household can be selected to shop with a firefighter, but that didn't stop them from making sure everyone went home happy.

"It's just a blessing to the kids that are unfortunate or families that don't have, it's just a blessing," said Marilyn Hankins.

Hankins has custody over her younger cousins after their grandmother died last year.

She said God continues to make a way for her family.

"God was watching over us," said Hankins. "He sent his angels to take care of us."

Now these little angels can rest well knowing that they will have a Christmas after all.

The Valdosta Fire Department held two "Shop with a Firefighter" events this holiday season.

