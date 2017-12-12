Lowndes County projects bad flu season

Don't let the flu catch up to you!

The Georgia Department of Health is encouraging community members to get their yearly influenza shots as it is projecting a dangerous flu season.

The Lowndes County Health Department said not a lot of people have been in to receive the flu shot.

And the vaccine is still the best method to prevent contraction of the flu.

"The big message is just to get the flu vaccine. I know that there has been talk about the efficacy of the flu vaccine in the past, but typically if you have a higher rate of vaccinations there's a less likely chance of flu circulating in your community," said Ken Lowery, a district epidemiologist.

Lowery stated the flu season hits its peak between the months of November until roughly mid-February.

Many children in Lowndes County have received the vaccination through school visits, but noted a decrease in the number of children they normally vaccinate.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!