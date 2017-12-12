Residents respond to Dougherty County's long-term recovery plan - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Residents respond to Dougherty County's long-term recovery plan

By Whitney Shelton, Reporter
Dougherty County Commissioners heard from concerned residents about their long term recovery and resiliency plan. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Dougherty County commissioners heard from concerned residents about the long-term recovery and resiliency plan. The residents gave their opinion on the  $151 million plan to rebuild and revitalize Dougherty County after the January storms. 

"I wanted to hear from the county what the long-term plan is," said resident Helen Young.

MORE: A deeper look into Dougherty County's storm recovery plan

Helen Young is a barber and said that in her barber shop the recovery plan has been the topic of discussion for quite some time. 

Young said after a disaster, the real disaster is the lack of information or confusing information being presented to the public. So, she is always ready to hear what leaders have to say.

"It's important to me for people to get the information and have the clear information as it relates to the planning and the long-term plan," said Young.

Commissioner Gloria Gaines explained the feedback from the community is so important, which is why commissioners held the community input meeting.

"It is our citizens who were greatly impacted by the storms," said Gaines.

Other residents voiced their opinion of recovering residents, homes that have been destroyed and who will pay for this plan, but Young said the most important reason she came to the meeting was to see how the county and city plan to respond to the next disaster.

And that was included in Tuesday night's agenda.

The plan contains a project that specifies a need for tornado sirens and a giant voice system to alert residents and having community safe rooms.

"With what is happening in the environment, it could very well occur again," said Gaines. 

The plan was approved by the board of commissioners last month. They are currently seeking additional funding and grants from the state and federal level to move forward with the projects laid out in the plan.  

You can view the entire Long-Term Recovery and Resiliency Plan below:

