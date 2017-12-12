GSW schools Albany State in 'Education Day' doubleheader

Over 1500 Sumter County School System kids crowded the Storm Dome to watch both Georgia Southwestern basketball teams take down Albany state in a doubleheader.

The third 'Education Day' in program history turned out to be a success. Not only did the kids get a chance to enjoy the college environment, their energy propelled both teams to a win.

"When they scream its the highest pitched noise you could imagine," said GSW President Dr. Neal Weaver. "It's not like what we normally hear but they're having a great time and our athletes are really responding to the crowd."

The men's team improved to (3-1) with a 78-71 victory over Albany State (0-12), and it was their 2nd win over the Golden Rams this season.

"Having a morning game, it's always tough," admitted GSW 2nd year head coach Ben Hicks. "But having those kids in the crowd to give us some enthusiasm, it was great. So hopefully we can do it again next year."

The women's team (4-1) escaped with a 101-97 overtime victory over ASU (5-7), avenging a loss earlier in the season at the hands of the Lady Rams.

