NEED TO KNOW: Info for Friday's Coffee @ Lee Co. Championship

Message from Lee County Athletics department:

Football game Friday night: I know that rumors and misinformation have consumed social media. Please know that very little of the online information is accurate.

Game will be at 7:30 PM Friday in Leesburg.

All tickets from Friday's game at Mercedes Benz Stadium will be honored GHSA does not provide refunds

As of now, presale tickets are no longer available for any of the championship games.Individuals with a ticket may enter the designated gate into the stadium from 5:30-6:45. There will be no reserved seating within the stadium. Additional tickets may be purchased at the gate beginning at 6:45. PLENTY OF TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE AT THIS TIME

Tickets will cost $20.00 (the additional $2.00 for last week was a stadium fee and will not be included this week)

We have worked diligently with local agencies to provide sufficient room and security in the stadium. While we anticipate plenty of room, tickets will be a first come, first serve

Entrance into the stadium: Lee County fans will enter and sit on the home side. Coffee County fans will enter and sit on the visitors side Please do not arrive for the game prior to 4:30 PM as LCHS is having a regular school (exams) day Friday.

Bags We will not allow large bags, purses, book bags, etc.. The rules for the Benz will still apply (clear bags only will still be allowed)

Parking Satellite parking and shuttle service to and from the stadium will be available. Overflow parking for Lee County fans will be available at Lee County Middle School East (185 Firetower Rd) Overflow parking for Coffee County fans will be located at Lee County Elementary (314 Lovers Lane Road, Leesburg, GA). We will have multiple buses at both locations to provide safe and easy access to the game. Buses will begin at 5:30 PM. and run until 30 minutes after the game. Security will patrol the satellite parking lots.

Following the game, spectators will not be allowed on the field.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!