Camilla Main Street to host Tacky Christmas Sweater Sidewalk Par - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Camilla Main Street to host Tacky Christmas Sweater Sidewalk Parade

CAMILLA, GA (WALB) -

If you love ugly Christmas sweaters, you may want to take a trip to Camilla.

That's because Main Street Camilla is hosting a Tacky Christmas Sweater Sidewalk Parade this Thursday night.

People in the downtown businesses will also be wearing their sweaters. 

There will be three separate contests with cash prizes for students, adults and businesses to see who has the best ugly sweater. 

"We're excited about Camilla and we are excited about Christmas and we just want to show that we are here to serve, and the convenience and uniqueness of shopping in downtown Camilla," said Main Street Director Don Gray.

The event is one of several Main Street has hosted this year. 

The event itself will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

Contest winners will be announced around 7:30 p.m.

