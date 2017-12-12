ATC, ASU reach new agreement for business related majors

The two presidents signed the agreement on Tuesday afternoon. (Source: WALB)

Students who earn a degree at Albany Technical College may be able to transfer to Albany State University seamlessly.

Administrators from the two schools signed an articulation agreement on Tuesday that includes several management majors.

School leaders said the agreement favors more general core classes from Albany Technical College that will transfer to Albany State University.

Accounting, marketing and business management are just a few of the programs in the agreement.

Once you graduate from Albany Tech with one degree, the process to get accepted to ASU is much simpler.

"We will provide those 20 to 30 technicians who need to produce a product or service. Albany State will provide the leadership for those technicians," explained Albany Technical College President Dr. Anthony Parker.

ASU's Dean for the College of Business Alicia Jackson said she's excited about the change because it means students will leave with a strong understanding of the technical side of their business as well as the management understanding.

"They'll learn how to do things at Tech and then come to ASU and discover all the decisions involved in actually running a business or operations within a business," explained Jackson.

The agreement is now effective.

That means if you just graduated from Albany Tech, you can apply to ASU's bachelor's degree program for the summer and fall semesters.

