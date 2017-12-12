ATC, ASU reach new agreement for business related majors - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

ATC, ASU reach new agreement for business related majors

The two presidents signed the agreement on Tuesday afternoon. (Source: WALB) The two presidents signed the agreement on Tuesday afternoon. (Source: WALB)
Albany Technical College offers associate's degrees for students. (Source: WALB) Albany Technical College offers associate's degrees for students. (Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Students who earn a degree at Albany Technical College may be able to transfer to Albany State University seamlessly. 

Administrators from the two schools signed an articulation agreement on Tuesday that includes several management majors.

School leaders said the agreement favors more general core classes from Albany Technical College that will transfer to Albany State University. 

Accounting, marketing and business management are just a few of the programs in the agreement. 

Once you graduate from Albany Tech with one degree, the process to get accepted to ASU is much simpler. 

"We will provide those 20 to 30 technicians who need to produce a product or service. Albany State will provide the leadership for those technicians," explained Albany Technical College President Dr. Anthony Parker. 

ASU's Dean for the College of Business Alicia Jackson said she's excited about the change because it means students will leave with a strong understanding of the technical side of their business as well as the management understanding.  

"They'll learn how to do things at Tech and then come to ASU and discover all the decisions involved in actually running a business or operations within a business," explained Jackson. 

The agreement is now effective. 

That means if you just graduated from Albany Tech, you can apply to ASU's bachelor's degree program for the summer and fall semesters. 

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Lee Co. commissioners approve contract for mega sports complex

    Lee Co. commissioners approve contract for mega sports complex

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 12:41 AM EST2017-12-13 05:41:40 GMT
    The mega sports complex in Lee County is one step closer to becoming a reality. (Source: WALB)The mega sports complex in Lee County is one step closer to becoming a reality. (Source: WALB)

    The mega sports complex in Lee County is one step closer to becoming a reality. 

    More >>

    The mega sports complex in Lee County is one step closer to becoming a reality. 

    More >>

  • Retail beer license owners can now sell growlers

    Retail beer license owners can now sell growlers

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 12:37 AM EST2017-12-13 05:37:57 GMT
    Anyone with a retail beer license can now turn their business into a growler dispensary. (Source: WALB)Anyone with a retail beer license can now turn their business into a growler dispensary. (Source: WALB)

    On Tuesday night, Lee County commissioners approved an amendment to the alcoholic beverage ordinance to allow for growler dispensaries.

    More >>

    On Tuesday night, Lee County commissioners approved an amendment to the alcoholic beverage ordinance to allow for growler dispensaries.

    More >>

  • South GA leaders agree on SPLOST projects

    South GA leaders agree on SPLOST projects

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 12:35 AM EST2017-12-13 05:35:20 GMT
    City leaders in Lee County agreed on the SPLOST projects that will be put on the May ballot. (Source: WALB)City leaders in Lee County agreed on the SPLOST projects that will be put on the May ballot. (Source: WALB)

    City officials with Smithville, Leesburg, and Lee County commissioners held their final planning meeting to develop an intergovernmental agreement between the municipalities. 

    More >>

    City officials with Smithville, Leesburg, and Lee County commissioners held their final planning meeting to develop an intergovernmental agreement between the municipalities. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly