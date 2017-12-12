Thomasville residents concerned over audit services

The mega sports complex in Lee County is one step closer to becoming a reality.More >>
The mega sports complex in Lee County is one step closer to becoming a reality.More >>
On Tuesday night, Lee County commissioners approved an amendment to the alcoholic beverage ordinance to allow for growler dispensaries.More >>
On Tuesday night, Lee County commissioners approved an amendment to the alcoholic beverage ordinance to allow for growler dispensaries.More >>
City officials with Smithville, Leesburg, and Lee County commissioners held their final planning meeting to develop an intergovernmental agreement between the municipalities.More >>
City officials with Smithville, Leesburg, and Lee County commissioners held their final planning meeting to develop an intergovernmental agreement between the municipalities.More >>
Don't let the flu catch up to you! The Georgia Department of Health is encouraging community members to get their yearly influenza shots as it is projecting a dangerous flu season.More >>
Don't let the flu catch up to you! The Georgia Department of Health is encouraging community members to get their yearly influenza shots as it is projecting a dangerous flu season.More >>
County Commissioner Rick Muggridge said there haven't been any appeals opposing the Georgia Department of Community Health's approval of the certificate of need for the hospital.More >>
County Commissioner Rick Muggridge said there haven't been any appeals opposing the Georgia Department of Community Health's approval of the certificate of need for the hospital.More >>