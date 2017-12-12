Thomasville residents concerned over audit services - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thomasville residents concerned over audit services

Residents in Thomasville voiced concern over the city's choice in auditors at Monday night's council meeting. (Source: WALB) Residents in Thomasville voiced concern over the city's choice in auditors at Monday night's council meeting. (Source: WALB)
THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -

Residents in Thomasville voiced concern over the city's choice in auditors at Monday night's council meeting.

According to the agenda, council members were considering a contract for the 2017 Financial Audit Services.

The audit begins in two weeks with inventory observations.

The Chief Financial Officer Michelle Juarez said it would be best to put a bid out during the first quarter of next year and have a potential new auditing company in place by June if they choose to do so.

"Cost-effectiveness is not the best reason to go with an audit firm, so I think you should consider this further before voting," said a concerned citizen.

"I think going forward with what's going on here in the past few weeks we will be taking bids from other audit firms," said Mayor Greg Hobbs. 

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

