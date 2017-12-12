Thomasville residents concerned over audit services

Residents in Thomasville voiced concern over the city's choice in auditors at Monday night's council meeting. (Source: WALB)

According to the agenda, council members were considering a contract for the 2017 Financial Audit Services.

The audit begins in two weeks with inventory observations.

The Chief Financial Officer Michelle Juarez said it would be best to put a bid out during the first quarter of next year and have a potential new auditing company in place by June if they choose to do so.

"Cost-effectiveness is not the best reason to go with an audit firm, so I think you should consider this further before voting," said a concerned citizen.

"I think going forward with what's going on here in the past few weeks we will be taking bids from other audit firms," said Mayor Greg Hobbs.

