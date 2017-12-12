Americus makes it into top 10 in small town competition

Small Business Revolution accepted thousands of nominations at the start of the competition. (Source: WALB)

A nationwide competition to find the town that champions small business growth the most announced its top 10 towns on Tuesday, and our very own Americus is in the running.

It first narrowed it down to the top 20 and now the top 10.

Now, SBR representatives will visit each of those towns in January to help them decide who should be in the top 5.

The winning town will get a Main Street revitalization.

