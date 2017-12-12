ABAC, Bainbridge State College consolidation gets final approval - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

ABAC, Bainbridge State College consolidation gets final approval

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
ABAC flag on campus (Source: WALB) ABAC flag on campus (Source: WALB)
(WALB) -

On Tuesday, the Board of Regents gave the final approval for the new Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, which will be a consolidation of ABAC and Bainbridge State College.

This consolidation has been in the works for nearly a year now.

The process began in January when the Board of Regents approved the proposal to merge the two institutions.

The board also gave the final approval for the consolidation of Georgia Southern University and Armstrong State University as the new Georgia Southern University.

The University System of Georgia is committed to serving the southeast and south Georgia regions of our state, and we view these consolidations as long-term investments,” said Chancellor Steve Wrigley. “The new Georgia Southern University and the new Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College are well positioned to increase college attainment levels in these areas of the state. We will continue to work toward ensuring the success of our students, faculty and staff in partnership with our local communities.

These two consolidations will bring the number of institutions in the University System of Georgia down from 28 to 26 schools.

Before the launch of the consolidation initiative in 2011, there were 35 colleges and universities within the USG.

You can see the full press release from the USG about these consolidations on the University System of Georgia's website.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

