Holocaust survivor shares experiences with Worth Co. students

Greenblat speaks to more than 200 6th graders (Source: WALB)

Worth County Middle School students experienced a once in a lifetime opportunity on Tuesday.

Holocaust survivor, Hershel Greenblat, spoke to about 260 6th graders.

The Ukrainian native was born in 1941 where the first two years of his life he and his family spent living in a cave.

English teacher and event organizer Beth Everett said the students have been studying the Holocaust in English and social studies.

In October, Everett started working on trying to bring a Holocaust survivor here, and on Tuesday students and faculty heard Greenblat's stories firsthand.

"We covered a lot of the historical aspect of World War II and the Holocaust. And I thought this would be a perfect opportunity to bring someone in to speak to our kids about the Holocaust and firsthand experience," explained Everett.

Now, Greenblat lives in Atlanta with his wife.

