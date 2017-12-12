Dooly Co. fire ruled arson, reward offered for information

A fire that destroyed a warehouse in Vienna has been ruled arson. (Source: Austin Carver)

The Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, Ralph Hudgens, made the announcement Tuesday.

The fire happened around 8 p.m. on November 30 off Highway 41 in Vienna.

It destroyed the vacant Roseburg Forest Products warehouse, which was formerly owned by Georgia-Pacific, causing around $500,000 of damage.

"My investigator determined that this fire was intentionally set," said Hudgens. "I am seeking the public’s assistance in apprehending the individual(s) responsible for this fire.”

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the arsonist(s).

Anyone with any information about this fire is asked to call his office at 1-800-282-5804.

