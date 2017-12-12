Victim identified after fatal accident in Boston - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Victim identified after fatal accident in Boston

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
Officials with the Georgia State Patrol and the Thomas County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a fatal accident Tuesday morning. (Source: WALB) Officials with the Georgia State Patrol and the Thomas County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a fatal accident Tuesday morning. (Source: WALB)
BOSTON, GA (WALB) -

Officials have identified the victim involved in a fatal Tuesday morning accident.

According to officials with the Georgia State Patrol, a Brooks County deputy was traveling to work from Thomas County when he hit Hurbert Herring.

Corporal Kenneth Jones with GSP said Herring was attempting to cross both lanes of Highway 84 to catch a ride.

Neither Herring nor the deputy saw each other.

The call came in around 8:19 a.m. to the area of Highway 84 near the Boston Gin Company in Boston.

"We never want to go to a scene like that. We urge everyone to be more careful," said Jones.

The deputy wasn't injured in the accident.

No one is facing charges, and officials with the GSP said as far as they can see, the deputy was not at fault.

Troopers with both the Georgia State Patrol and the Thomas County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

Traffic was rerouted for a time while officials worked to clear the accident.

