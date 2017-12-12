Victim identified after fatal accident in Boston

Dougherty County commissioners heard from concerned residents about the long-term recovery and resiliency plan. The residents gave their opinion on the $151 million plan to rebuild and revitalize Dougherty County after the January storms.More >>
Tensions are high in Camilla after Mayor Rufus Davis and a newly elected councilman Venterra Pollard announced they will be sitting out of city council meetings. The announcement comes at the same time as a new charter was passed in the city.
If you love ugly Christmas sweaters, you may want to take a trip to Camilla.
Students who earn a degree at Albany Technical College may be able to transfer to Albany State University seamlessly.
Residents in Thomasville voiced concern over the city's choice in auditors at Monday night's council meeting.
