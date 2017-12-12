Tift Co. students learn first hand through experiential learning

Student works on a welding project in the classroom (Source: WALB)

Tift County High School is offering a variety of options for hands-on learning.

Thus, opening new pathways for students like building, designing or creating that aren't typical for a regular classroom setting.

Students are welding, woodworking, programming and more.

In the wood shop class, students are building games like corn hole and chess from scratch.

And students can program robotics, putting mechanical and electrical engineering into action.

Andrew Scarborough is the mechatronics teacher who is merging the mechanical and electrical engineering in his classroom.

As a former Tift County High student himself, he took a robotics class early on in his high school years that prompted him to fall in love with it.

"A hands-on classroom is a lot easier to work with. You get to learn more real-world applications than you do just sitting in a textbook area," said Scarborough.

This experiential program is preparing young adults with knowledge into potential professions or even just good life skills.