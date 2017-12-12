Tift Co. students learn first hand through experiential learning - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tift Co. students learn first hand through experiential learning

By Ashley Bohle, Reporter
Connect
Student works on a welding project in the classroom (Source: WALB) Student works on a welding project in the classroom (Source: WALB)
Andrew Scarborough, TCHS teacher (Source: WALB) Andrew Scarborough, TCHS teacher (Source: WALB)
Student operates robot (Source: WALB) Student operates robot (Source: WALB)
A soon-to-be chain link made by a 3D printer (Source: WALB) A soon-to-be chain link made by a 3D printer (Source: WALB)
TIFT CO., GA (WALB) -

Tift County High School is offering a variety of options for hands-on learning.

Thus, opening new pathways for students like building, designing or creating that aren't typical for a regular classroom setting.

Students are welding, woodworking, programming and more.

In the wood shop class, students are building games like corn hole and chess from scratch.

And students can program robotics, putting mechanical and electrical engineering into action.

Andrew Scarborough is the mechatronics teacher who is merging the mechanical and electrical engineering in his classroom.

As a former Tift County High student himself, he took a robotics class early on in his high school years that prompted him to fall in love with it.

"A hands-on classroom is a lot easier to work with. You get to learn more real-world applications than you do just sitting in a textbook area," said Scarborough.

This experiential program is preparing young adults with knowledge into potential professions or even just good life skills.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

Powered by Frankly