Tift County High School nears completion of first phase of expansion

Construction of the new wing at TCHS (Source: WALB)

Tift County High School will welcome 2,000 students back to campus next fall.

That's because the campus is getting more than 600 freshmen.

Right now, the campus serves 10th through 12th grade students only, but with the school realignment system happening, this campus will serve all four years of students.

Now, the high school is nearly complete in its first phase of its new addition.

A wing was added along the side of the campus that faces New River Church Road.

It's more than 100,000 square feet and will have many new classrooms.

Some of these classrooms will start being used next semester.

Stacey Beckham, Director of Communications for Tift County Schools, said the project costs $21.4 billion.

"We're going to have a busy several months and the summer is extremely busy when phase two wraps up. And we're going to be able to move furniture, and books and other resources over next year," said Beckham.

Phase two of the project begins in 2018.

This phase includes adding more classrooms and an additional gym.

The target completion date for the project is April 2018.

