Dozens gather at candlelight vigil for murder victim Justin King

Family members want King's death to represent something positive, stopping the violence. (Source: WALB)

Dozens of people from South Georgia gathered Monday night in remembrance of their loved one who was killed a year ago by gun violence.

Justin King's family is still grieving his loss but they said they want his death to be turned into something positive and that is to stop violence in the community.

"My baby was a happy young man. He was always smiling, always," said Pamela Davis, King's mother.

Davis said every day has been a struggle since that December morning in 2016.

"And now they done took 3/4 of my heart away from me so I am just struggling right now to keep it pushing," explained Davis.

Family members said this year has been extremely tough for them because of all the crime that keeps occurring.

They explained that each time a life is lost, it brings up the pain they faced last year.

"Somebody getting killed and it drags me because it takes me right back to where my son got killed here in this small community," said Davis.

Davis mentioned the community must step up and show young people that violence is not the answer.

"Push that to them, education. Knowledge brings you power, not a gun," said Davis.

With the holidays approaching, Davis doesn't want another space to be empty around the Christmas tree this year.

"This Christmas without my son, over nothing," said Davis.

