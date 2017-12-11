DCSS receives $902k grant for technology

The grant will be used for additional technology, like tablets, in the classroom. (Source: WALB)

Students in Dougherty County will soon see improvements in technology in the classroom thanks to One Georgia Authority.

At Monday's school board meeting, the school system was presented with a check for $902,000 to use for technology in the classroom.

J.D. Sumner with the Dougherty County School System said they are a one-to-one school district, which means every student has devices they can use to support classroom instruction.

They have found using technology really enhances the way students learn today.

"Students are able to research a topic, work collaboratively in small groups or in large groups and report back on what they are able to find using fact-based sources," said Sumner.

Sumner said they will begin to use these funds as soon as possible to make sure classrooms have the technology needed for students and teachers, such as additional tablets.

