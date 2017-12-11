South Georgians help WALB Stuff the Truck

Again, we want to thank all of our sponsors and our viewers who stopped by the station to donate. (Source: WALB)

On Monday, some very generous South Georgians helped WALB Stuff the Truck with food and toys!

It's an annual tradition here at the station where we help those in need to make sure they have a Merry Christmas.

We ended the night with a bang! A few drivers even pulled up a little after the 8 p.m. deadline hoping to donate three bikes and a rocking horse all in the spirit of Christmas.

"Thank you very much. Merry Christmas. Thank you, dear. We appreciate it," Ross Piercey, our sponsor, said to a donor.

The cars rolled in one after the other.

Each driver was on a mission to help WALB stuff the truck for our annual food and toy drive

"Especially this time of the year when you know it might be someone's first holiday without someone...or someone who maybe have lost their job," or any other reason Ross Piercey believed could keep someone from having a Merry Christmas.

He and his company Serve Pro, and several other sponsors joined in our holiday tradition to give to those in need.

"Everybody has been so gracious, and everybody has just thanked us for doing this. We just want to tell them thank you," Piercey remarked.

"Thank you very much! Merry Christmas!" Piercey said to a donor.

"To see the smiles on people's face when they know that they're getting it, especially last minute," explained WALB Media Sales Consultant Liz Knight.

This was WALB's final push to make sure local food pantries are full, and foster families have presents to open on Christmas morning.

"A lot of times you have that thought like I want to give back, I want to do something for the community," said Tia Scott.

Scott, her aunt, and mother all donated canned goods and toys for boys and girls.

"Since I'm in a place where I can give back to other people, it just makes me feel really really good about it," Scott added.

All of the donations received from the three-day long "Stuff the Truck" Food and Toy Drive will go to local food pantries and foster families.

WALB wants to thank all of our sponsors and our viewers who donated.

