Theatre Albany awarded emergency grant

Theatre Albany was recently awarded an emergency grant.

In September, we reported the theatre received a $34,000 grant for help pay for repairs and restoration needed to the exterior of the theatre.

But those funds will also be used for storm damage that the building received last January.

The grant comes from The Fox Theatre Institute, part of the Fox Theatre.

This year alone, the Fox Theatre Institute has awarded over $85,000 to four projects under the organization's newly-created Urgent/Emergency Need Grant.

