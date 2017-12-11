Thomasville council calls on city manager to resign

Thomasville City Council members are calling for the city manager Steve Sykes to resign.

On Monday night at the council meeting, members voted unanimously to offer Sykes, who serves as the city manager and the utilities superintendent, a severance package contingent upon his resignation.

Kha Thomas, the senior assistant city manager and human resources/community relations, was named interim city manager, effective January 1.

