Thomasville council calls on city manager to resign - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thomasville council calls on city manager to resign

(Source: City of Thomasville) (Source: City of Thomasville)
THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -

Thomasville City Council members are calling for the city manager Steve Sykes to resign. 

On Monday night at the council meeting, members voted unanimously to offer Sykes, who serves as the city manager and the utilities superintendent, a severance package contingent upon his resignation. 

Kha Thomas, the senior assistant city manager and human resources/community relations, was named interim city manager, effective January 1.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

Powered by Frankly