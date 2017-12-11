Thomasville man faces new charges after investigation

A Thomasville man is facing drug and gun charges after a police investigation.

Shedrick Turner, 37, was arrested after agents monitored his home for suspicious activity.

Turner had five active warrants including charges for cruelty to children, battery and probation violation.

Drug agents found $100 of marijuana on him and a large amount in a vehicle in his backyard.

Investigators said a gun stolen from a home on Orange Street was also found during the arrest.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!