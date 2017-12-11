Thomasville police warn parents about teens sending illicit photos

Thomasville Police said they are receiving an alarming number of calls this year related to teens and even younger tweens exchanging illicit photos via smartphones and messaging applications.

Investigators said the scary part is once the photos are sent to someone, they have no control over where that photo goes.

Officers said in some of the photos they have come across the kids can be identified. They are worried that these photos could end up in the hands of predators.

Police said it's a felony to distribute that type of material.

If a photo is sent consensually to one person and then resent to someone else, that is a crime.

"When children or youth are partaking in this activity they are giving them the ammunition they need to try to horn in on these kids. We take this seriously because you never know what this can develop into," said Capt. Maurice Holmes, with the Thomasville Police Department.

Thomasville police said they are asking parents to be present in their children's online activities. Do random checks of their social media accounts and text messaging. Monitor their activity online, and above all, talk to them about the dangers of sharing intimate information and photos.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!