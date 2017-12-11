Goodwill sees increase in donations during the holidays

The Goodwill is seeing an increase in donations (Source: WALB)

The spirit of giving has those at the Goodwill celebrating this holiday season.

Workers at the North Slappey store in Albany said they're seeing a spike in donations leading up to the end of the year.

Sales from those items help support the organization's mission to provide job training and GED services.

People can also turn in their old stuff for tax write-ups.

"Go ahead and give them to us where we'd be able to utilize them," employee Vanessa Christian said. "Actually, you can give it to somebody else that may be new to them and old to you. So, that's something that has been used for years here."

Goodwill employees said you can bring just about any donations to their North Slappey location, but they will not accept mattresses, box springs or large appliances.

