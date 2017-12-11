Mediacom: No changes coming regardless of Net Neutrality decision

One telecom company operating in South Georgia claims nothing will change for its customers after the FCC decision on Net Neutrality that's expected this week.

Mediacom Communications Director Phyllis Peters said she believes the proposed change in the way the internet is regulated wouldn't be necessarily a negative one.

Despite criticism that the move to ease Net Neutrality regulations could allow companies to block or throttle internet traffic, Peters said she doesn't believe the sky is falling.

Peters also said that the company's stance is that a light regulatory touch is what's best when it comes to the internet and that the market will weed out bad actors.

"We have never blocked, throttled, slowed down or prioritized internet traffic," Peters said. "We will never do that. So, we don't believe that there is anything that our customers should be concerned or worried about with this change."

Peters said Mediacom has also already invested in small communities across the country to ensure they have fast internet speeds.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!