WALB PLAY OF THE YEAR: King's scoop and score crowned

As if Dashawn King's 78-yard scoop and score game-winning touchdown in the State Semifinal didn't get enough praise, it also was voted as the High School football play of the year.

The Lee County junior defensive back scooped a fumble forced by Otis Reese with under 3 minutes to go in Leesburg and carried it in for the 42-38 victory and AAAAAA State Championship berth.

"If it wasn't for my teammates I wouldn't have gotten that opportunity. They went out there and did their job and the ball just appeared," said King. "And I did what I was coached to do which is scoop and score."

The play scored 806 votes on Facebook out of a total of over 2,100.

King and the Trojans will host Coffee High School for the GHSA AAAAAA State Championship Friday night at 7:30. It would be the first title for either Trojans teams in school history.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!