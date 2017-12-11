H.E.A.R.T. gives 600 pairs of shoes to students

All of the sneakers are new. (Source: WALB)

Christmas is coming early for hundreds of Dougherty County students.

Members of the H.E.A.R.T., or Hands Extended Across Reaching Together organization, gave bags with brand new sneakers to kids at Turner Elementary School Monday afternoon.

It's part of the non-profit organization's 'Shoes from the Heart' campaign.

The group was able to buy 600 pairs of shoes this year. They will be distributed to students in six different schools in Dougherty County this week.

Anne Johnson is the H.E.A.R.T. CEO and president. She and other members of the organization met with each student to personally deliver the shoes.

"It warms our hearts. It's a lot of work but to see the eyes of these young children," said Johnson. "We had one guy earlier this morning who wanted to put his shoes on because he was so proud of the shoes."

The idea of giving shoes around the holidays started in 2009.

Since then, H.E.A.R.T. has given away 5,000 pairs of shoes in Dougherty County alone.

