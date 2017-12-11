Monroe High construction almost complete, public invited to see

There are about 30 classrooms in the new portion of the building. (Source: WALB)

For the first time, you can get a look inside the new part of Monroe Comprehensive High School.

More than 30 new classrooms are almost complete.

Teachers will move their materials in during the holiday break next week.

The classrooms have new furniture and state-of-the-art equipment.

The athletic complex is also in its final construction stages.

The gym won't be done until the spring, but administrators at the high school are inviting the public to get a peek inside.

You can even sign your name on the gym floor.

"Of course our kids will participate and be the recipients of this kind of work, but this work is just a tremendous testament to the school board members who voted for this project and the taxpayers who funded this project. So it is certainly a community effort and we want the community to be a part of it," said Principal Vinson Davis.

The open house will be on December 29, and from 1 p.m to 5 p.m. you will be able to go to the school, tour the new parts and sign your name in the gym.

