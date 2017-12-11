DCSS to offer parent workshops

J.D. Sumner is the spokesperson for the school system. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County teachers are trying to keep parents up-to-date on new teaching styles and techniques.

School system officials said a lot of parents have been asking questions about the 'new math' elementary school students are learning.

Teachers have been using several different strategies with students that are different than what you may have learned as a kid.

The school system has decided to offer day-long workshops for parents to teach them about the math and other new strategies.

"But this is just part of a growing parent and training opportunity that we want to expand throughout the system and Dougherty County so parents can help us educate their kids," said DCSS Spokesperson J.D. Sumner.

There will be two parent workshops in January.

The first will be on January 13, the second one will be on January 26.

The workshop will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will be held at the Walter Judge Academy on Cason Street.

