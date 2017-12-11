Panhandler accuses off duty Albany officer of stealing money

It happened around 1 p.m. on Sunday in Lee County at the Walmart and Chili's entrance off Ledo Road. (Source: WALB)

An Albany police officer is under investigation, accused of stealing money from a panhandler.

The Department of Internal Affairs is investigating the accusation.

Lee County Sheriff's deputies said that the incident happened around 1 p.m. on Sunday in Lee County at the Walmart and Chili's entrance off Ledo Road.

According to deputies, a panhandler reported that an off-duty Albany Police Department officer going to Walmart ordered him to leave.

When the off-duty officer returned about half an hour later, the panhandler said the officer forced him to stand against a pole, frisked him and called for Lee County sheriff deputies.

Deputies said when the off-duty officer left, the panhandler reported about $70 had been taken.

Lee Deputies notified Albany police and they confirmed that internal affairs is investigating the incident.

No charges have been filed against the officer or the panhandler at this time.

