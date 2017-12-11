Landowners ask to close portion of county roads because of litter

Too much roadside trash has two Dougherty County plantation owners asking to close some public roads.

The manager of Blue Springs Plantation, Marty Adams, brought a list of complaints to county commissioners Monday.

Adams said the owners of Nonami Plantation stand with them.

Adams said although few day-time drivers use certain portions of Wildfair, Blue Springs and River Roads that cut through these plantations, there is plenty of trash tossed out there.

He said that they have even found damage from people off-roading and cutting "donuts" into the land.

"Riding late at night, not sure what is going on. But, lots of late night riding. Lots of trash, beer cans, liquor bottles, such as that and we pick up trash all of the time," said Adams.

County commissioners plan to view the roads, and the landowners are hopeful for a response to their request in 45 days.

The sections of roads that the landowners want to close off public access to are:

Section of Wildfair Road, running east from the junction of Queen Ash Road until the dead-end point of Blue Springs Road

Section of Blue Springs Road, from its junction with Wildfair Road to 680 yards north, to the point where Nonami Plantation ends.

Section of River Road, from its junction with Wildfair Road until it terminates into Blue Springs Road

