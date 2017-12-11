Plans for the postponed GHSA football championships

Five South Georgia football teams will be competing for GHSA state championships Friday night after six of the eight title matches were postponed due to the snowstorm in Atlanta.

None of the games will be played at the originally scheduled Mercedes-Benz Stadium due to Saturday's Celebration Bowl between Southern University and North Carolina A&T, here are the contingency plans for involved teams from the area:

Pre-sale tickets purchased for the games scheduled for this past weekend will be honored at the gates Friday night. Tickets will be $20 at the gate.

All games are scheduled to kickoff Friday night at 7:30 at the home field of the higher seeded teams per GHSA rules.

AAAAAAA State Championship: Colquitt County (11-1) @ North Gwinnett (13-1)

Location: Tom Robinson Memorial Stadium; 20 Level Creek Rd NW, Suwanee, GA 30024

How to watch from home: Georgia Public Broadcasting will broadcast this game live on air, as well as stream the game on GPB.org

AAAAAA State Championship: Coffee (11-3) @ Lee County (13-1)

Location: Trojan Field; 1 Trojan Way, Leesburg, GA 31763

How to watch from home: Live streamed on The High School Sports Network; subscription coasts $9.95/ month

A-Public State Championship: Clinch County (11-2) @ Irwin county (12-1)

Location: Indian Field; 149 Chiefton Circle, Ocilla, GA 31774

Stadium Capacity: Originally 3,500. Irwin county is adding an additional 1,500 (approx.) seats to boost capacity to 5,000 this weekend.

Additional ticket information: Over 3,000 tickets were purchased. Pre-sale ticket-holders can enter between 5:45-6:45 p.m. before tickets will be sold at the gate.

How to watch from home: Live streamed on The High School Sports Network; subscription coasts $9.95/ month

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!