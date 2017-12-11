'Suitcases for Kids' drive reaches 400 children

More than 400 children in foster care will have presents to open this holiday season.

That's thanks to a program called "Suitcases for Kids" which is done by a Tifton non-profit called The Patticake House.

Georgia State Patrol Post 13 now has bears and bikes lining the hallway of the post's office in Tifton, all to help bring joy to Tift, Turner and Worth County foster children.

The Patticake House specifically helps connect children who have been abused to a foster family.

"When we see children, we are seeing them in their most traumatic time of having to tell their story about their abuse," explained Melissa Wood, Manager, The Patticake House. "Through this project, we know at least on Christmas morning they will be smiling because they are going to be getting things they have actually requested and wanted."

Wood said this is the 13th year the non-profit program has done this toy and clothing drive.

"So often when I do presentations especially at the schools I get children or students that actually come up to me afterwards and tell me that they were one of these recipients and if it wouldn't have been for suitcases for kids, they wouldn't have had a Christmas. And that is what keeps me going each and every year," said Wood.

Wood said they raise more than 30 thousand dollars worth of items to give the children.

"Because we never know when a child is going to be abused and we never know when a child is going to be taken into foster care. So we want to make sure that each one of these children are smiling at least on Christmas morning," said Wood.

And if you want to donate, there's still time.

To get in contact with The Patticake House to find out how to donate, call 229-382-4141 or go to this website.

