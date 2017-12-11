Fire at Merry Acres extinguished before firefighters arrive

Firefighters add fans to cool down the room (Source: WALB)

Merry Acres on the 1500 Dawson Road is working to get one of its rooms back in order.

Albany Fire Department responded to a call shortly after 10:40 Monday morning.

Kelly Harcrow, Albany Fire Department Fire Chief, said the owners were doing a routine maintenance check on the heating units in unoccupied rooms.

After leaving room 189 to check other rooms, the owners then noticed the blaze coming from that room's heating unit.

AFD said thankfully no one was injured and the damages are confined to that room.

