Downtown Moultrie businesses prepare for busy Christmas season

Downtown Moultrie businesses prepare for busy Christmas season

MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) -

Many of the Moultrie business owners have spent weeks getting ready for the busy Christmas season. And special events have them excited.

The parade will bring hundreds of people to downtown Moultrie, and the stores want to look their best.

One of those stores is Lazarus of Moultrie, started in 1947 by Steven Lazarus' father, and run by him since 1978. It's a family-owned, hometown business that thrives with longtime customers.

But of course, they appreciate the many events that the downtown committee hosts, and brings more folks to Moultrie.

"Certain events, you just couldn't do without them," said Lazarus. "I mean they bring a lot of people, certain events bring people downtown.  Actually, the parade brings a ton of people. We enjoy having it."

Businesses said that downtown is definitely on the upswing. The traditional stores benefit from the new boutiques and restaurants attracting people to the square.

Now with the Christmas parade and Christmas shopping underway, the store owners have packed in lots of quality merchandise to make their customers happy.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

