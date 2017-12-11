Moultrie Humane Society invites volunteers to help care for animals

The Humane Society has five employees, including the two animal control officers. (Source: WALB)

It's a busy time of the year, when there never seems to be enough time for everything.

But we know that people are also looking for ways to give back to their community as well.

And in Moultrie, one organization said they need lots of volunteers now. The Moultrie Colquitt County Humane Society has a good group of volunteers, but they could use more.

The Humane Society has five employees, including the two animal control officers.

They are asking people to volunteer a few hours, walking the dogs or playing with the cats.

"It helps to get the dogs socialize when they are being on these leashes," said Moultrie Colquitt County Humane Society Director Dawn Blanton. "When they are walking, it's a good thing. It brings the community in to us. It helps us with these dogs."

The Moultrie Colquitt County Humane Society has 99 animals in their shelter for care now. During the year, they intake 3,500 pets.

If you could spare them an hour or so a month, they would greatly appreciate the help.

