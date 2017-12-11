Moultrie Humane Society invites volunteers to help care for anim - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Moultrie Humane Society invites volunteers to help care for animals

In Moultrie, one organization said they need lots of volunteers now. (Source: WALB) In Moultrie, one organization said they need lots of volunteers now. (Source: WALB)
Dawn Blanton (Source: WALB) Dawn Blanton (Source: WALB)
The Humane Society has five employees, including the two animal control officers. (Source: WALB) The Humane Society has five employees, including the two animal control officers. (Source: WALB)
MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) -

It's a busy time of the year, when there never seems to be enough time for everything.

But we know that people are also looking for ways to give back to their community as well.

And in Moultrie, one organization said they need lots of volunteers now. The Moultrie Colquitt County Humane Society has a good group of volunteers, but they could use more.  

The Humane Society has five employees, including the two animal control officers.

They are asking people to volunteer a few hours, walking the dogs or playing with the cats.

"It helps to get the dogs socialize when they are being on these leashes," said Moultrie Colquitt County Humane Society Director Dawn Blanton. "When they are walking, it's a good thing. It brings the community in to us. It helps us with these dogs."

The Moultrie Colquitt County Humane Society has 99 animals in their shelter for care now. During the year, they intake 3,500 pets.

If you could spare them an hour or so a month, they would greatly appreciate the help.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • ASU to re-evaluate and revamp curriculum

    ASU to re-evaluate and revamp curriculum

    Thursday, December 14 2017 4:39 PM EST2017-12-14 21:39:35 GMT
    Albany State University officials are looking at a plan to strengthen its academic programs. (Source: WALB)Albany State University officials are looking at a plan to strengthen its academic programs. (Source: WALB)

    Officials at Albany State University are looking to strengthen academics to better fit the needs of the evolving work-force. 

    More >>

    Officials at Albany State University are looking to strengthen academics to better fit the needs of the evolving work-force. 

    More >>

  • Victim of fatal Valdosta accident identified

    Victim of fatal Valdosta accident identified

    Thursday, December 14 2017 4:15 PM EST2017-12-14 21:15:39 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    According to officials with the Georgia State Patrol, the accident happened near the intersection of Mt. Zion and Rocky Ford Roads.

    More >>

    According to officials with the Georgia State Patrol, the accident happened near the intersection of Mt. Zion and Rocky Ford Roads.

    More >>

  • DCP recovers safe stolen in Gravel Hill home invasion

    DCP recovers safe stolen in Gravel Hill home invasion

    Thursday, December 14 2017 3:18 PM EST2017-12-14 20:18:29 GMT
    DCP recover safe stolen from Gravel Hill home invasion (Source: WALB)DCP recover safe stolen from Gravel Hill home invasion (Source: WALB)

    Dougherty County Police detectives have recovered a safe stolen in the Gravel Hill home invasion that left one man paralyzed.

    More >>

    Dougherty County Police detectives have recovered a safe stolen in the Gravel Hill home invasion that left one man paralyzed.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly