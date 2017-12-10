Car hit by freight train in Thomasville

Thomasville Police responded after a freight train hit and a car just after 8 Sunday morning.

Police said Chad Shaw, 44, was driving and traveled into the path of the train that was crossing Madison Street.

According to police, Shaw wasn't hurt but his car has extensive damage.

He told police he may have had his radio too loud to hear the train's horn blowing.

Shaw was cited for failure to yield at a railroad crossing.

