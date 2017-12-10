Vigil set for 2016 murder victim 1 year after his death

Monday marks one year to the day since an Albany woman found out her 24-year-old son had been shot and killed.

Justin King was found dead on railroad tracks in Albany on December 11, 2016.

Monday night, his mom, Pamela Davis, will host a vigil to remember him.

She said Sunday that the past year has been rough, especially since this year has seen more than 20 homicides in Albany, which is higher than 2016.

"It's just like really dragging me," Davis explained. "It just drags back memories of all these young people just leaving this world so soon. It's senseless. Something that can be talked about, over with."

Davis will host the candlelight vigil at her home on Falcon Lane in Albany Monday at 7 p.m.

She plans to release balloons for her son as well.

