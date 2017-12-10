Arrests made in Thomas Co. armed robbery

Four people are in custody following an armed robbery at a Pavo store Friday night just after 10 p.m.

The Thomas County Sheriff's Office said Dontavious Jenkins, Rafael Merritt, and Isaiah Thomas entered the Dollar General brandishing guns and demanded money.

The three men left the store with an undetermined amount of cash.

Police were able to track down their vehicle.

While trying to get away, they crashed the car and ran into the woods.

Police arrested Jenkins, Merritt, and Thomas on Sunday.

The driver was arrested at his home in Moultrie.

Investigators believe the three are involved in robberies at the Circle K in Thomasville, Dollar General in Coolidge, and Dollar General in Moultrie.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!