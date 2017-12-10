Sycamore mobile home a total loss after fire

Several agencies responded to this house fire Sunday.(Source: Stephen Collopy)

A mobile home in Turner County burned to the ground in a fire Sunday morning.

It happened on Crepe Myrtle Drive in Sycamore.

Several agencies responded Sunday around 9 a.m., including Turner County Fire and Sycamore Fire.

Turner County Fire Chief Mark Robinson said no one was hurt in the fire, but the home is a total loss.

No word yet on what caused the blaze.

