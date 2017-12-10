Humane Society hosts annual open house and Christmas bash

On Saturday people in Albany got to celebrate the holiday season and raise money to help pets who need forever homes in the area.

The Albany Humane Society hosted its annual open house and Christmas bash.

Jonathan Sizemore, the executive director, said it's a time to let people wanting to adopt an animal take a look around while also enjoying some food and games.

"We're just trying to show the community that we're here trying to take care of these animals and that we give them the best life possible. And we're here to help the community and we need the community's help to stay, to be able to do that," said Sizemore.

If you're interested in adopting a dog or cat, Sizemore said the shelter does adoptions for just about anywhere across Southwest Georgia.

