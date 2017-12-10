Holiday cheer on North Church Street

The Turpin home is all decorated to celebrate the season (Source: WALB)

You can change your car radio to 89.7 to hear holiday tunes while watching the light show. (Source: WALB)

The Grinch is one of many different character Turpin displays (Source: WALB)

A home in Doerun features more than 12,000-holiday lights this time of year.

Valerie Turpin, the homeowner, said she and her husband start decorating their home on North Church Street in October.

You can see Santa, the Nativity scene, and the Grinch.

And as you drive by you can turn your car radio to 89.7 to listen to holiday tunes.

Turpin said this feat does take a toll on her electricity bill, but this year she and her husband actually won the Christmas light display contest in Doerun giving them a hundred dollars to go toward their light bill.

"We won the Clark Griswold Award. Go figure," said Turpin, "It was awesome. I was jumping up and down. People were like 'what is she doing?' But we love Christmas lights."

You can visit the light display every night between 7 and 10 P.M., weather permitting.

Turpin said their display will run through the end of December.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!