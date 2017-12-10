Fans react to state championship game postponed

This weekend wintry weather in Atlanta derailed high school football championship game plans.

GHSA has rescheduled the 6-A championship game between Lee County High School and Coffee High School..

They'll now play in Lee County this week, instead of in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium as planned.

This week, the team will re-prepare for its state championship game this Friday. Here. At the Lee County High School Football Field.

Jason Smith, fan and Lee County football alum, said it's making lemonade out of lemons.

"I hate it for the kids that they didn't get to play in the Mercedes-Benz stadium," said Smith, "I know they were really looking forward to that, but to have it come back here and play at home, I don't think we'll ever have the opportunity again to play 4 straight playoff games at our home field."

Once the team and fans were on the road Friday morning, coaches got a call from the GHSA about the inclement weather, postponing the Coffee versus Lee County High School football championship game.

Daniel Cruz said he's upset his sons won't have the opportunity to be under the big lights this year.

"I was kind of disappointed because I know when you start your season off your goal is to get to the dome," said Cruz.

And he's not alone. Coffee High fans have started a change.org petition to try to get the athletes back to the Benz.

So far, it's got more than 5,000 signatures.

However, Jamie McDowell said he understands the safety precautions behind the GHSA's decision Friday afternoon, not just for his son on the field, but for folks traveling from all over to get to the game.

"I know it was a hard choice for them, but I think it was the right choice," said McDowell.

And, with the contingency plan, WALB is told the GHSA's handbooks said in the event of postponing a game, the higher seeded school hosts the opposing team.

The Trojan War is Friday, December 15, at 7:30 P.M. at Lee County's football stadium.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!