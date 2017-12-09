Thomas U basketball sweeps doubleheader

The Thomas University Men's and Women's basketball teams hosted #24 Warner (Fla.), a Sun Conference opponent.
FINAL: Warner (Men's) 66 - Thomas University 70
W. Holloway scored a team high 19 points.
FINAL: Warner (Woman's) 55 - Thomas University 60
A. Anderson scored a game high 17 points.
