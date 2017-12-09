Thomas U basketball sweeps doubleheader - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thomas U basketball sweeps doubleheader

Both teams won at home (Source: WALB) Both teams won at home (Source: WALB)
THOMAS CO., GA (WALB) -

The Thomas University Men's and Women's basketball teams hosted #24 Warner (Fla.), a Sun Conference opponent. 

FINAL: Warner (Men's) 66 - Thomas University 70

W. Holloway scored a team high 19 points. 

FINAL: Warner (Woman's) 55  - Thomas University 60

A. Anderson scored a game high 17 points.  

